Judy Mitchell Oville, 68, passed away on June 17, 2021.

She was born on July 26, 1952 in Port Arthur TX.

Judy was a graduate of Lincoln High School class of 1970.

Judy worked as a nursing assistant at St Mary’s Hospital in Port Arthur TX.

Judy accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her savior and was recently baptized in Jesus Name at Breaking New Ground Ministries in Tyler TX.

Judy also worked as a welder for a few years at Union 76.

She is survived by her two children: John Mitchell of Beaumont, TX and Rose Oville Williamson of Tyler, TX; five sisters, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday June 29, 2021 at 11am at Hannah Funeral Home 3727 Lewis Dr. Port Arthur, TX.