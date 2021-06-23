Port Arthur center offering vaccine for those 12 & up, plus extended hours this week
The City of Port Arthur Health Department has received a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.
This vaccine is available for ages 12 and above.
Those interested in receiving the vaccine are asked to visit the Texas Artist’s Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All individuals may call 409-332-6215 for questions about the Pfizer vaccine.
EXTRA HOURS
The Port Arthur Health Department is staying open for extended COVID Vaccine Clinic hours to provide vaccines to help those who are working during the day.
On Thursday (June 24), individuals may come to the clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Texas Artist’s Museum.
Vaccine is available to individuals from the age of 12 and above.
Coast Guard establishes pre-hurricane incident command in Port Arthur
The Coast Guard has established a pre-hurricane incident command post in Port Arthur in preparation for the 2021 hurricane season.... read more