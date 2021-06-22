Victim assaulted in Hermann Park, phone stolen. Police not investigating kidnapping.

Police are investigating a violent robbery that took place Monday night in Port Arthur, but authorities stress the case does not involve a kidnapping, which has been incorrectly suggested by other media.

Det. Sadie Guedry, at midday Tuesday, said police are conducting “an active investigation, but it’s not going to be a kidnapping.”

Investigators believe a group of Hispanic males encountered a victim in Hermann Park along Las Palmas Drive at approximately 9:41 p.m. Monday.

The victim was assaulted, which included the theft of a cell phone.

Lieutenant Ryan Byers said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the assault.

Police did not initially release additional details for the suspects or the health status of the victim.