June 22, 2021

(Monique Batson/The News)

Port Neches store to reopen with new owner

By PA News

Published 12:24 am Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The convenience store located at the corner of Port Neches Avenue and 5th Street should reopen within two weeks, new owner Prince Dhoat told Port Arthur Newsmedia. Dhoat owns several convenience stores in Beaumont. For hiring information, call 713-885-8961.

