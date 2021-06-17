Camp FORCEEE returns to entertain kids during summer

Port Arthur’s summer recreation program is off to a good start with the Fundamentals Of Recreation, Competition, Excitement, Education and Exercise.

Camp FORCEEE is taking part from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Amos Evans Multi-propose building, 1308 Ninth Ave.

The cost is $20 per week for children ages 7 to about 13.

Chandra Alpough, parks and recreation director, said this is the first time to have the program since the pandemic.

“Usually, before the pandemic we would partner with the school district and utilize the gyms in the schools, provide directors and aids and have a place where the youth form the community could come and enjoy some of the benefits of the gym. This includes field trips, movies, bowling and swimming on Fridays,” Alpough said.

Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, the camp is being held only at the Evans building and not at the schools in the district.

Alpough said the camp focuses on the mind, body and spirit. There are physical activities at the center and at the parks, trips to parks, a game area to play in, computer time and arts and crafts. Lunch is provided by an organization, she added.

The fun culminates with one big end of summer trip.

In the past they have visited NASA and an aquarium.

In previous camps there have been 40 to 50 kids at each school but since they are operating on a smaller volume, there is a maximum of 35 children.

“Hopefully next year we can service more kids in every area of the city,” she said.

Aquatic fun

Alpough said the city’s spray park is up and running at Barbara Jacket Park at Gilham Circle. It is open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Walter Mosley Pool is open at 1201 Joe Louis Ave from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.