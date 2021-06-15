7AM TUESDAY: Tropical depression expected by end of week; weather officials share what’s known

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center holds the chance for tropical cyclone formation at a high 70 percent in the Gulf of Mexico.

A broad low-pressure area in the Bay of Campeche is expected to move north by Thursday, and will likely be a tropical depression by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

With this system heading towards Southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, weather officials are expecting higher rain chances and elevated tides starting Friday and continuing through the weekend, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the tropical wave way out in the Atlantic has a low 10 percent chance for development, and poses no immediate threat to the region.