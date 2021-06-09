PHOTO feature — PNGISD Intermediate Schools take shape
Contractors work on the Groves Intermediate School, which will house students in grades 3-5.
The two-story school, located on West Jefferson where West-Groves Elementary Center once stood, is one of two under construction in Groves and Port Neches.
Both are expected to open in Fall of 2022.
