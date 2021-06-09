June 9, 2021

(Monique Batson/The News)

PHOTO feature — PNGISD Intermediate Schools take shape

By PA News

Published 12:24 am Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Contractors work on the Groves Intermediate School, which will house students in grades 3-5.

The two-story school, located on West Jefferson where West-Groves Elementary Center once stood, is one of two under construction in Groves and Port Neches.

Both are expected to open in Fall of 2022.

