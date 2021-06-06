Police shoot suspect who authorities said injured officer with vehicle

On Saturday at 6:59 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to the Lindbergh overpass in reference to a welfare concern.

Patrol officers arrived and attempted to de-escalate the situation, when police said, a suspect drove a vehicle toward officers. That move, according to office, left an officer was injured.

“Officers fired shots at the driver, who received non-life threatening injuries,” a Beaumont Police Department read.

“One officer and the suspect were transported to the hospital for treatment. No one else was injured during the incident. The investigation is on-going.”