Area inmate, 31, in jail for life for attempted murder found dead

BEAUMONT — Jail authorities announced Sunday afternoon that an area inmate died the day before.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. Saturday, inmate Dezay Ely was found unresponsive at the United States Penitentiary Beaumont.

Authorities said responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures and requested emergency medical services.

Ely was taken by EMS to a local hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital staff, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The FBI was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured, and at no time was the public in danger, authorities said.

Ely was a 31-year-old male who was sentenced in the Northern District of Ohio to a life sentence, plus 240-months for attempted murder on a government reservation and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

He had been in custody at USP Beaumont since Oct. 19.

USP Beaumont is a high security facility that houses 1,376 male offenders.