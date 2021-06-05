Drug possession, burglary cases lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Drug possession and burglary cases topped the list of indictments handed down this week by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Quentin Dorel Davis, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred April 11.

Quentin Dorel Davis, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred April 11.

Kenna Rayshon Edmonson, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 31.

Jaylen Foxall, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft of a firearm for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.

Chad Lekeith Gums, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 11.

Larry Bob Hebert, 25, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred May 12.

Mark Clinton Johnson, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred April 10.

Leon Cade Langley, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred April 10.

Cassie Deann McKee, 51, of Port Arthur was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred April 1.

Johnathan Lee Roberts, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred June 16, 2020.

Jessica Ashton Bushnell, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred June 16, 2020.

Cedric Ross Robinson Jr., also known as Big Ced, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred March 26.

Cedric Ross Robinson Jr., also known as Big Ced, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver for an incident that occurred March 26.

Patrick Shane Thomas, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred May 16.

Gil Wayne Westbrook Jr., 38, of Call, Texas was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Oct. 25.

Shannon J. Richard, 5, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred April 17.

Ronald Adam Richey, 19, of Baytown was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, psilocin, for an incident that occurred Dec. 18.

Nathan Lynn Roberts, 27, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 19.

Nathan Lynn Roberts, 27, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Nov. 19.

Jessica Sarah Romero, 32, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, in a drug free zone for an incident that occurred March 5.

Francisco Javier Saldana, also known as Frank Javier Saldana, 45, of Cypress, Texas was indicted for possession of marijuana for an incident that occurred Oct. 15.

Christopher Sanborn, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 20.

Christopher Sanborn, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 7.

Clifford Chester Sanders, also known as CC, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Jan. 29.

Kory Ryan Sanders, 32, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 12.

Kory Ryan Sanders, 32, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, for an incident that occurred July 12.

Kory Ryan Sanders, 32, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, n-ethylpentylone, for an incident that occurred July 12.

Jeremy Allen Scott, 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Sept. 25.

Lenny James Williams, 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, MDMB-en-pinaca, for an incident that occurred Sept. 25.

Caden Gage Shifflette, 17, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, LSD, in a drug free zone for an incident that occurred March 9.

Blake Michael Smith, 26, of China, Texas was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 16.

Genea Marie Spongia, 37, transient was indicted fr possession of a controlled substance, cocaine for an incident that occurred Dec. 1.

Donovan Szarwark, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, for an incident that occurred March 19.

Blake Alan Stephson, 31, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 10.

Blake Alan Stephson, 31, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 22.

Vanessa Tatum, 38, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 11.

Roger Lyn Taylor, 54, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of controlled substance cocaine for an incident that occurred Oct. 29.

Lionel Thomas, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 27.

Lionel Thomas, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred Feb. 27.

Ray Edward Savant, 30, of Nederland was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred March 24.

Jerry Jenkins, 47, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred Dec. 21, 2019.

Jeremiah Micah Prejean, 21, of Nederland was indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred Sept. 1, 2017.

Robert Parras Rangel, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements for an incident that occurred Dec. 29.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.