Port Arthur Police ID 3 victims from deadly Thursday crash including a 14-year-old

Authorities have released the names of the three people killed in a violent head-on collision Thursday evening in Port Arthur, which included a 13 year old.

Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said the victims who died in the crash are 14-year-old Ariana Washington, 32-year-old Danny Nichols Jr. and 35-year-old Lamberia McDaniel.

Police said the three victims are Port Arthur residents.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, identified as Chance Glynn Craddock, has been arrested and charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter. Police said Craddock is a Nacogdoches resident.

The fatality crash occurred in the 2600 block of Texas 82 at approximately 7:36 p.m. Thursday.

Arriving officers located the victim’s vehicle and found three people deceased.

Preliminary investigation indicates a Dodge truck traveling north on Texas 82 crossed into southbound traffic, striking a passenger vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to a local hospital for injuries, and a blood search warrant was issued to determine if he was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to Port Arthur Police.

The crash is under investigation by the PAPD Accident Reconstruction Team and Criminal Investigations Division.