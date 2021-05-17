May 17, 2021

  • 70°
Bob Hope student Emily Montijo types on her Perkins Smart Bariller in January with her teacher Cindy Reynolds at Bob Hope High School. (Chris Moore/The News)

Bob Hope School closes all campuses Monday due to weather concerns

By PA News

Published 12:37 pm Monday, May 17, 2021

Due to bad weather in Port Arthur and beyond, Bob Hope High School began dismissing at noon Monday.

School officials asked families to “please make arrangements to pick up your student.”

A spokesperson for the school told Port Arthur Newsmedia that all Bob Hope School campuses have shut down at noon due to severe weather and flooding.

Print Article