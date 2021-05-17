Bob Hope School closes all campuses Monday due to weather concerns
Due to bad weather in Port Arthur and beyond, Bob Hope High School began dismissing at noon Monday.
School officials asked families to “please make arrangements to pick up your student.”
A spokesperson for the school told Port Arthur Newsmedia that all Bob Hope School campuses have shut down at noon due to severe weather and flooding.
You Might Like
Poor road conditions in Port Arthur, Mid County; Weather Service warns of serious flooding
Motorists in Port Arthur and Mid County are asked to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary as heavy rain... read more