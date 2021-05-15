RELIGION BRIEFS: Church to continue series on prospering through pandemic plague

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will feature their Happy Hour Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be Sunday School Superintendent Pamela Joyce Anderson. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will continue the teaching series titled “Prospering God’s Way Through a Pandemic Plague” taught by Director of Evangelism and Counseling Rev. Harry Abrams Jr. during the Bible Teaching Seminary Series at the 11 a.m. Sunday service. The church is practicing social distance and mask wearing recommendations given by the CDC. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

