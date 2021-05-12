Steal-y resolve — Blake Bost nabbed nearly 30 bases during regular season

PORT NECHES — Port Neches-Groves leadoff hitter Blake Bost only needs to watch a few throws from an opposing pitcher before he feels like he has the rhythm down. Then, at the right moment, he takes off and with remarkable success, that has resulted in 29 stolen bases his senior year.

He is so efficient that the only time he was thrown out on a steal attempt was on a wet field against Barbers Hill when he slid past the base.

“I would’ve had it if I didn’t slide past it,” he said.

Bost also admitted to watching the opposing players warm up in order to check his odds.

“I also try to get the catcher’s throw down,” he said. “I see that when they are warming up in the infield. I look at that to see if I can take the base easy, for sure.

“You have to be patient. You have to have some speed to get on base. I want to get on base so that the guys behind can get some hits and we can get a run across early.”

That patience has not always come easy for Bost.

“I was way too aggressive early in counts and swinging at pitches I shouldn’t be swinging at,” he said. “This year, I have tried to wait for my pitch.”

Bost hit .545 in district play for the Indians.

PNG coach Scott Carter said Bost’s ability to wait has paid off.

“If he gets on base, he has the chance to steal a bag,” he said. “He will likely be on second base in a matter of pitches.”

Playing baseball is a family trait for the Bosts. Blake’s older brother Austin plays for Texas A&M. The older Bost has hit .318 (54-for-170) with 27 runs, 10 doubles, nine home runs, 33 RBI and nine walks for the Aggies.

Out of 49 plate appearances, Blake Bost got on base 32 times. He was walked 14 times along with 18 hits.

Bost’s speed is well known around PNG. The leadoff hitter also played quarterback for the Indians, where he led the team in rushing.

He has plenty of sports-related memories from his high school years but one of his favorites involves a tradition against a familiar foe.

“I will definitely remember winning that Tuesday game against Nederland and jumping in the canal,” he said. “During my four years here, I never got to do that. That was a highlight, for sure.”

Dean Guidry, who has played with Bost for several years, said Bost is a leader.

“He is a great leadoff guy,” Guidry said. “We feed into it. When he gets on first, we know it is going to be a good game.”