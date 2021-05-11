Unoccupied Nederland-area house fire deemed “suspicious”

NEDERLAND — Information about a Nederland-area house fire deemed suspicious is being sent to the state Fire Marshal’s Office, authorities said.

Jefferson County Water District 10 Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lance Wood said first responders were called to a structure fire at approximately 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Highland Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived, the blaze was already coming through the roof at the back of the structure.

The house still had utilities but was unoccupied and had been vacant for some time, according to authorities.

Wood said the fire was deemed suspicious because the structure had been vacant for a number of years and still had utilities connected.

Nederland and Port Neches fire departments responded with mutual aid.

No injuries were reported.