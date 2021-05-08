Police identify man shot, killed Friday night as a Port Arthur resident
Port Arthur Police identified the man shot and killed Friday night.
According to authorities, the victim was 30-year-old Terrel Delaney Willis of Port Arthur.
Sgt. Jonathan Green said the PAPD inadvertently left out Willis’ last name when identifying him earlier Saturday evening.
A series of gunshots reported Friday night led to the ongoing weekend investigation.
Green said PAPD dispatch received a 9-1-1 call of several shots fired at 9:19 p.m. Friday. The violence took place in 700 block of West Procter Street.
Responding officers quickly located Willis deceased at the location. Green said the victim sustained a gunshot wound.
His exact location of discovery has not ben released
Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett has requested an autopsy.
PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation.
