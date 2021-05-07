Memorial thrower earns gold at state
Memorial’s Tre’Vonte “Tink” Caines earned the gold medal for shot put at the UIL state meet in Austin Friday.
Caines threw his best throw of the season with 59’7.5” inches at Mike Myers Stadium at the University of Texas.
Fellow Titan Maleek Jones earned a bronze medal in the triple jump with a distance of 47’9.25” and fourth in the high jump with a height of 6’4”.
