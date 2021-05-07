AFFIDAVIT: Port Arthur woman ties elderly woman to ab machine

A Port Arthur woman who reportedly tied her elderly mother to an ab machine, causing injury was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week.

Cassie Deann McKee, also known as Cassie Shetley McKee, 50, was arrested May 3 for of injury to an elderly individual following the April 5 encounter.

According to the probable cause affidavit for her arrest; McKee reportedly tied the 73-year-old woman’s arms and legs to the ab machine, causing injury and pain to her wrists and ankles.

The elderly woman allegedly sustained bruises to the inner area of her forearms and wrists and swelling to her ankles.

McKee remained in the Jefferson County Correctional facility on a $15,000 bond as of Thursday.

The charge is a third degree felony.