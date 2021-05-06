Larry Oderbert Jr., 55, of Port Arthur, Texas died on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Larry had a smile that captivated your heart and he could make you laugh and just take the pressure off.

He took on your pain that you might feel better and helped you to wear a smile on your face and release in your heart.

Larry Oderbert Jr., meant all things family! He loved for you to eat and loved cooking.

He is preceded in death by his father Larry Oderbert Sr.; his son PFC Brandon Keith Bobb; and his extended sister SanDetria DeRouen.

He is survived by his mother Birdie Oderbert-Smith of Dallas, Texas; his wife and best friend Mylissa Denton Oderbert; his children, Aaron LeRoyce Oderbert of Irving, Texas, Lance Renee Oderbert, Logan Andre Oderbert, Kerrington Johnson (Patricia) of Houston, Texas, Alexander Collier of Port Arthur, TX, Amber M. Harkless of Houston, Texas, Racquel Oderbert-Hemphill of Florida, Chloe J. Oderbert of Houston, Texas, Haley Denton of Groves, Texas, Alexis Gilmore of Beaumont, Texas; added to this bouquet are 20 grandchildren that made him a proud grandfather.

He is also survived by his siblings, Pamela Oderbert Hammond (Clifton), Lorrie Oderbert both of Houston, Texas, Mark Oderbert (Beverly), Ange Oderbert-Taylor, J. Javelle Oderbert-Credit (Greg) all of Dallas, Texas, Kevin C. Oderbert (Andrea) of Houston, Kim Oderbert (Joseph), Kerri Oderbert (Chavis). A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

There will be a public visitation from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 08, 2021 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 248 E. 18th Street, Port Arthur, Texas.

Private funeral will follow with Pastor Kurt Washington officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.