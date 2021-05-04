Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 26-May 2
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 26 to May 2:
- Justin Root, 35, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
- Evelyn Odom, 47, warrant other agency
- Lakendra Sonnier, 22, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
- Travis Pence, 41, warrant other agency
- David Linscombe, 54, warrant other agency
- Douglas Lynch, 48, warrant other agency
- Issac Trice, 19, warrant other agency
- Shane Leger, 21, Nederland warrants
- Christian Moore, 24, warrant other agency
- Winter Squires, 33, driving while intoxicated with child under 15
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 26 to May 2:
April 26
- A person was arrested for Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 500 block of Avenue H.
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3400 block of Park.
April 27
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 4800 block of FM 365.
- A death was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue G.
- A sexual assault was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69.
- A sexual assault was reported in the 8200 block of Sarah Lane.
- An assault offensive touch -family violence and criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- A terroristic threat in the 200 block of N 17th Street.
April 28
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- Forgery financial instrument and theft of a firearm was reported in the 700 block of Hardy.
- An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
April 29
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of North Memorial.
- Invasive visual recording was reported in the 8700 block of Holmes Road.
- Invasive visual recording was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Assault -family violence was reported in the 200 block of Atlanta.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3600 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of FM 365.
- Deadly conduct was reported in the 3300 block of Seattle.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3300 block of Seattle.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3700 block of South FM 365.
April 30
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 37th Street.
- A dog bite was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue A.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1200 block of South 13th Street.
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Assault by threat was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South U.S. 69.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 600 block of South Ninth Street.
May 1
- Assault by threat was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of Helena.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of Hill Terrace.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Detroit.
May 2
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue N.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of South 15th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2000 block of Avenue F.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 700 block of South 3 ½ Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
You Might Like
LIT, business partners secure $307K for workforce training
A dozen local businesses and educators are being buoyed with more than $300,000 to help train the next generation of... read more