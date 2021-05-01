RELIGION BRIEFS: Church to host Spring Revival Sunday

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will feature Happy Hour Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be director of evangelism and counseling Rev. Harry Abrams Jr. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will feature Spring Revival during the 11 a.m. morning worship service Sunday. The guest evangelist ia Gwendolyn Carroll, associate minister at Fellowship of Christ Missionary Baptist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana. Solid Rock is practicing the social distance and mask wearing recommendations given by the CDC. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Bishop David L. Toups with the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont announced priest assignments, which are necessary due the retirement from active ministry of Msgr. Jeremiah McGrath, the need for some additional diocesan support, and the continued desire to provide different experiences for the clergy in parish ministry

The moves effective July 1 include:

Pastors

Very Rev. Shane Baxter from pastor at St. Elizabeth, Port Neches to Rector of the Cathedral Basilica

of St. Anthony, Beaumont.

The Rev. James McClintock from pastor at St Mary in Fannett, and St. Martin de Porres Mission in Cheek, to

pastor of St. Elizabeth, Port Neches.

The Rev. R. Ethan Oakes from parochial vicar at St. Anne in Beaumont, to pastor of St Mary in Fannett and St.

Martin de Porres Mission in Cheek.

The Rev. Michael Strother from temporary administrator at St. Maurice in Mauriceville to pastor of the

same parish. He retains the assignment as pastor at St. Helen, Orangefield, and will reside at St. Maurice’s

rectory.

The Rev. Tino Barrera currently Vocations Director & Campus Minister at Lamar University to pastor of St.

Catherine of Siena, Port Arthur.

Parochial Vicars

The Rev. Anthony McFarland from parochial vicar, St Joseph, Port Arthur, to parochial vicar of the

Cathedral Basilica of St. Anthony, Beaumont, and Campus Minister/Religion Teacher at Monsignor

Kelly Catholic High School.

The Rev. Joseph Kattakkara, currently serving the nursing home ministry and in residence at Cathedral Basilica of St. Anthony, Beaumont, to parochial vicar at St. Anne, Beaumont and continuing his previous assignment.

Other assignments

Msgr. Dan Malain temporary administrator at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Anthony, Beaumont, effective

May 3, 2021, until June 30, 2021

The Rev. Rodel Faller from pastor, St. Catherine of Siena, Port Arthur, to Vocations Director & Chaplain at

Lamar University.

Permanent deacons

Rev. Mr. Keith Fontenot currently at Immaculate Conception – St. Peter the Apostle, Groves, to St.

Catherine, Port Arthur.

Rev. Mr. John Jannise to St. Charles Borromeo, Nederland.

