Anthropologist helping determine cause of death after remains found in Port Arthur canal

The remains of a transgender woman found dead in Port Arthur are now at a lab at the University of North Texas for further testing.

The remains of Aidelen Evans, identified by police as 24-year-old Cordell Marquis Evans, were found at approximately 7:19 p.m. March 18 in a canal running adjacent to Motiva property.

A local person fishing in the canal made the discovery, Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert said.

“The body was sent to the University of North Texas, where there is an anthropologist who specializes in these types of cases,” Hebert said. “They are going to do a more detailed forensic analysis.”

The remains were sent to the university about two-and-a-half weeks ago, Det. Sadie Guedry confirmed earlier this week.

Hebert said there is no timeline on when results would be returned. The case remains under investigation.

Evans was last known to be a transient who frequented the area of College and 4th Street in Beaumont. Evans was approximately 5’9” and 105 pounds.

Police have not said if they believe foul play was involved in the death.

Individuals with information on Evans’ last whereabouts or who she might have been last seen with, are asked to contact the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 833-TIPS. You do not have to give your name and could be eligible for a cash reward.