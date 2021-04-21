PHOTO GALLERY — Daughter, mother open Azaleas Florist is Port Neches

PORT NECHES — The bonds between Brittainey Myers and Krystal Sasser run deep, for each other and their community.

It’s only natural they came to be business partners, opening Azaleas Florist last week in Port Neches.

They daughter-mother duo are Mid County residents, PNG graduates and grew up on Azalea Avenue.

The don’t have the same last name, so their business name was a natural unifying choice.

“We’re going to do something for everybody and have a little something here for everybody,” Myers said. “We have gifts, and including everybody is our goal. We do gift baskets, flowers. We’re a full service florist.”

Gift options include bath bombs, customs dips, wall hangings, Circle E Candles and so much more.

Myers said Azaleas Florist offers an array of homecoming options.

“I know that has kind of died out lately with some of the other places,” she said. “It’s kind of hard to find a place that will do that. We’re trying to bring back where someone can come and get taken care of with what they need with special attention.”

Azaleas Florist is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

The florist shop leans on the expertise of Sasser, who has worked in floral design for approximately 25 years. Sasser, an arrangement artist at heart, shines when tasked with designing that perfect arrangement that meets her clients’ needs, whether a birthday party or a funeral.

Going into business for themselves has always been a desire for the co-owners, and the venture is helped by Myers studying business in school.

“We both worked for everybody else, and it was time to do something for ourselves and try it out,” Myers said.

“This location is right here in Mid County and close to Nederland, Port Arthur and Groves. It’s centrally located and it’s our home.”

Myers is encouraged by recent growth throughout Port Neches, noting that business neighbor Jim’s Pizza is new to the area and appears to be thriving.

“I’m seeing there is going to be development going on down by the river,” she said. “We’re really excited for all the new stuff.”

Azaleas Florist, 2825 Nall St., Suite 16B in Port Neches, also provides delivery service for arrangements and gift baskets.

For more information, call 409-853-4091.