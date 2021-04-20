Mrs. Lillie Charles “Nutt”, “Honey” peacefully transitioned from her heavenly home at the age of 59 years old on April 13, 2021 at The Medical Center of Southeast TX in Port Arthur, TX.

She was born September 2, 1961 to Lillie Cornell and late McHenry Cornell. Because she accepted Christ at an early age, this allowed many people to feel Heaven on earth when she met them.

Mrs. Charles left a foot print on many people’s heart and loved by many.

Mrs. Lillie attended and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School C/O 1979.

It was there where she met the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Michael Sr.

They married August 25, 1978. She was a hard worker when she was employed.

She then later became a domestic engineer.

By doing so her husband and her was able to open the doors to their home to many children.

Mrs. Lillie was preceded in death by her father McHenry Cornell Sr., grandmother Agnes Jacob and great nephew Aaron Guillory.

Mrs. Lillie Charles leaves to cherish her memories with her husband of 42 years Michael Charles Sr. her mother Ms. Lillie Cornell; daughter, Michelle (Preston) and Son, Michael Jr. (Latonya) all of Port Arthur, TX; five sisters, Cassandra Thomas (Richard) of Port Arthur, TX, Myra Cornell Gatlin of Henderson, NV, Henrietta Cornell (Hilton) of Port Neches, TX, Helena Carter (Morris) of Port Arthur, TX and Harriet Thomas (Anthony) of Moss Bluff, LA.; two brothers, McHenry Cornell (Yolanda) of Kissimmee, FL.

Harold Cornell (Regina) of Port Arthur, TX.; in-laws, father-in-law Hardy Charles (Stella-deceased), two brothers in law, Hardy Charles (Carla) of Beaumont, TX and Clifton Charles (Karen) of Missouri, City, TX; 7 grandchildren Malaki, Brelien, Makayla, Makiree, Monti’e, Torrie, Madisen and two bonus, Na’im and Jaylen all of Port Arthur, TX and a dear friend Jeanette Willmore (Melvin) of Port Arthur, TX and a host of nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Special thanks to Medical Center of Southeast, TX Emergency department, Acadia Ambulance, and Gabriel Funeral Home and those who stood by us in prayer in in our time of bereavement.

Thanks for all the kind words, condolences, and calls/text we really appreciate it.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at Empowerment Church, 3600 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX 77640.