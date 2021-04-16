April 16, 2021

GCYL hosting needed blood drive Saturday

By PA News

Published 12:22 am Friday, April 16, 2021

Gulf Coast Youth Soccer is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday (April 17).

The LifeShare bus will be at the soccer fields, 5601 Twin City Highway in Port Arthur.

The blood inventory has dropped to less than a one-day supply, and all blood types are urgently needed.

Those who give blood will receive this year’s LifeShare crawfish shirt.

