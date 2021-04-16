GCYL hosting needed blood drive Saturday
Gulf Coast Youth Soccer is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday (April 17).
The LifeShare bus will be at the soccer fields, 5601 Twin City Highway in Port Arthur.
The blood inventory has dropped to less than a one-day supply, and all blood types are urgently needed.
Those who give blood will receive this year’s LifeShare crawfish shirt.
You Might Like
Chamber welcomes DaddiO’s Burger to Port Arthur
DaddiO’s Burger took center stage Thursday morning as the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce welcomed the latest cravings sensation... read more