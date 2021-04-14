BOB WEST CHIP SHOTS: Andrew Landry returns to PGA Tour

Andrew Landry returns to the PGA Tour this week for the RBC Heritage Classic at Harbour Town Golf Club on Hilton Head Island. The former PNG standout will be trying to snap a mini slump that has seen him miss three consecutive cuts and five out of seven in 2021.

Braden Bailey hopes to rebound from a missed cut in the APT Victoria Classic last week in the Brownwood Classic that runs today through Saturday. The PNG ex fired a second day 67 in Victoria but that wasn’t enough to overcome an opening 77. West Orange-Stark’s Michael Arnaud also missed the cut after rounds of 72-70.

In the Monday Senior 50 Plus 2 ball at Babe Zaharias, the team of Calvin Landry, Larry Reece, Larry Foster and John LeBlanc won the front with minus 3. That was also the winning score on the back for the foursome of Steve Wisenbaker, Larry Johnson, Bob Luttrull and Rusty Hicks.

Johnson’s 74 was the low round of the day.

The Friday Senior 2 ball at Zaharias featured a tie on the front at minus 2 between the team of Kenny Robbins, Reece, Art Turner and Frank LeBlanc and the team of James Vercher, Charles Leard, Dwayne Benoit and Roger Baumer.

Taking the back with minus five was the team of Raymond Darbonne, Murphy Demarcy, Johnson and Lyndon Rojo .

Even par was good enough to win the front in Thursday’s 2 ball for the foursome of Brian Vincent, Cap Hollier, Evert Baker and Don MacNeil. The back went to the team of James Cady, Joe Gongora, Rick Pritchett and a ghost player. They were minus 2.

The Wednesday Babe Zaharias DogFight was played in an all points count format. Winning with 31 points was the team of Gongora, Leard, Rufus Reyes and Dwayne Benoit. Second with 29 points was the foursome of Robbins, Wisenbaker, Foster and a ghost player.

Closest to the pin winners were Robert Stansbury (No. 2, 6 feet, 5 inches), Dan Flood (No. 7, 4-6), Lee Bertand (No. 12, 6-0) and Gary Fontenot (No. 15, 11-8)

Entries are being taken for the April 24 Groves Knights of Columbus Scramble benefitting the Estelle and Allen Fetters Center for Mentally and Physically Challenged Adults. Cost is $60 per player or $240 per team and it covers greens fee and cart. Food and cold drinks will be provided.

To enter call the Zaharias golf shop at 409 722-8286, Leroy Falcon at 409 960-2475 or Mike Melancon at 409 289-1781. Tee time is 8 a.m.

Golf news should be e-mailed to rdwest@usa.net.