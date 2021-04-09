New fast food option announced for Port Arthur

The site of the former Arby’s in the 4900 block of Texas 73/Twin City Highway has a new purpose.

An official with the City of Port Arthur said the building is earmarked for a Taco Bueno restaurant with an anticipated opening in one to two months.

According to company information, the eatery specializes in authentic Tex-Mex tacos, burritos, platters and more.

Taco Bueno first opened their doors in 1967 in Abilene.