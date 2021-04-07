Health department reports COVID deaths Wednesday for Nederland, Port Neches residents

The City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting COVID-19 related deaths in Nederland and Port Neches.

Authorities said Nederland victims include a White male between 60 and 65 years old and a Hispanic male between 65 and 70 years old.

The Port Neches resident was a Hispanic male between the age range of 50-55.

It has been determined these individuals had underlying health conditions.

The health department has reported 26 COVID-19 related deaths for Nederland and 12 for Port Neches.