CHRIS DUQUE — Nederland election, road improvement, summer jobs news shared

The City of Nederland is busy addressing several important issues, including calling a special election, issuing certificates of obligation and recruiting applicants for summer employment.

On March 27, Councilman Ward 3 Emmett Hollier announced his plans to run for Jefferson County Commissioner Pct. 2.

Due to state law, Mr. Hollier resigned his position on the Nederland City Council when he announced his intent to run for another public office, but he will remain in office until his vacancy is filled.

At their April 12 meeting, the City Council will order the special election to fill the vacant Councilmember Ward 3 position; the special election will be held on Saturday, July 24.

The filing period for candidates is between Monday, April 12 and Monday, May 24. Early voting would be held between July 7 and July 20, and Election Day is July 24.

The City Charter details the qualifications to serve on the Nederland City Council: be a citizen of the United States of America, be a qualified voter of the State of Texas, resided for at least one year prior to the election date within the corporate limits of the City, resided for at least one year prior to the election date within the boundaries of the ward they shall represent (ward 3), and shall not be indebted to the City when taking office.

Any interested candidates with questions should contact the City Clerk at 409-723-1505.

At the March 22 meeting, the City Council authorized the publication of the notice of intent for certificates of obligation for street improvements, street and bridge widening, drainage improvements and drainage studies.

The issuance shall not exceed $4,500,000 to be paid back over a 15-year term. The City Council will finalize the selection of the projects at the April 26 council meeting.

One of the identified projects is the widening of the 18th Street bridge at Canal, which will be completed in conjunction with the Lower Neches Valley Authority’s bridge projects along Canal.

The bridge widening is intended to alleviate the traffic flow travelling south on 18th Street that intends to turn left. The bridge widening was identified following a traffic study completed due to the new high school plans.

The City is preparing for the summer season and is seeking seasonal employees; these jobs are especially ideal for high school and college students.

During the summer, it is necessary to hire summer laborers to assist with the maintenance of the City’s parks and buildings. Summer laborers are paid $10/hour and typically work Mondays thru Fridays between 7:30 a.m. and 4 pm.

In addition, the City must hire lifeguards and cashiers for the 2021 Pool Season.

This year, the City has created a lifeguard trainee program to sponsor individuals through an American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification course to become certified lifeguards to work at the Nederland Swimming Pool (term of the certification is two years).

The lifeguard trainees would be paid to attend the certifications course and would be paid $12/hour upon receiving lifeguard certification.

The 2021 Pool Season is dependent on hiring a sufficient number of lifeguards. Job postings can be found on the City’s website at: https://www.ci.nederland.tx.us/page/hr_employinfo.

If there are any questions regarding City operations, please contact the City Manager’s Office at (409) 723-1503.

Chris Duque is city manager for Nederland. He can be reached at CDuque@ci.nederland.tx.us.