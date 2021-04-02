PHOTOS — Lange Realty Group celebrates new location

PORT NECHES — Lange Realty Group team members and community supporters celebrated the new office with a grand opening this week.

Co-owners Heather and Jason Lange cut the ceremonial ribbon on Monday at 2825 Nall St., Suite 20B in Port Neches.

The Lange Realty Group team of experts can help with or answer questions concerning buying or selling commercial and residential real estate.

The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

For more information, call 409-853-1331.