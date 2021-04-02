Alvin Brooks named Lamar head basketball coach

BEAUMONT — Former Houston head coach and 2019 Cardinal Hall of Honor inductee Alvin Brooks has been named Lamar University head basketball coach, announced Director of Athletics Marco Born Thursday morning.

The announcement makes Brooks the 12th head coach in program history, and comes just days after Brooks helped guide Houston to the 2021 NCAA Final Four.

“Today is a very special day for the LU men’s basketball program,” said Born. “The name Alvin Brooks is synonymous with success on the basketball court both as a coach and player. He has left a paper trail of success throughout his career. It is rare that you have the opportunity to hire a coach with as much experience – as both a head coach and an assistant – as Coach Brooks, one who has recruiting ties to the state of Texas and the Western Athletic Conference, and one who is already a member of your Hall of Honor. We were able to get all of that with the hiring of Alvin Brooks. He is the right man to guide this program into the WAC.”

A college coaching veteran with 37 years’ experience, Brooks has participated in 23 postseason tournaments as a coach or student-athlete – including serving as an assistant on a Houston squad that advanced to the 2021 Final Four in Indianapolis. During his career, Brooks has helped coach teams to seven conference championships, including two with LU (1982-83 and 1983-84).

Brooks’ players have also reaped the benefits of his guidance as he coached 17 players who competed in the NBA with numerous others playing professionally overseas.

A former All-Southland Conference guard for the Cardinals in the early 1980s, Brooks returns to the Golden Triangle after spending the previous 11 seasons with the Cougars.

Before joining Kelvin Sampson’s staff, Brooks spent five seasons as the Cougars head coach from 1993 to 1998, becoming one of the nation’s youngest head coaches at the time.

Brooks’ coaching career has consisted of stops at Houston, Kentucky, Texas A&M, UTEP, North Texas, Texas Tech and LU.

Fans of the Red and White will always remember Brooks for his time as the Cardinals’ point guard from 1979 to 1981. A two-year letterwinner who played for legendary coaches Billy Tubbs and Foster, Brooks guided the Cardinals to 47 wins – including three NCAA tournament wins, consecutive SLC titles and an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance.

“I am excited to be coming home to my alma mater, Lamar University!” said Brooks. “The Beaumont and Golden Triangle communities have always held a special place in my heart, and I’m looking forward to reconnecting. The timing could not have been better. Director of Athletics Marco is leading Lamar basketball into a new and exciting era. By joining the WAC, we have an opportunity to elevate our program to new levels.

“I look forward to working with him to return the Cardinals to its tradition-rich days of chasing championships.”

LU will hold the official press conference announcing Coach Brooks’ hiring following the conclusion of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.