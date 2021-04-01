Spindletop Center to hosting career fair April 21

BEAUMONT — Spindletop Center will host a career fair April 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center’s café, 655 S Eighth St. (Fannin Street entrance) in Beaumont.

“Spindletop Center is excited to host this career fair, which we expect to be a bi-annual event,” said Alexis Langley, human resources recruiting specialist at Spindletop Center. “We are hiring for over 20 positions, including a human services technician, licensed professional counselors and a maintenance specialist. The education requirements for these positions range from a high school diploma to a graduate degree.”

Job seekers will be able to explore the wide array of careers that Spindletop Center offers. Participants will be able to complete job applications and take part in on-site interviews.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to be considered for employment. Applicants are encouraged to dress professionally and bring a copy of their current resume.

“Spindletop Center is a great place to work,” said Langley. “We offer amazing benefits, including a great retirement plan, affordable health insurance and paid personal leave.

“Our staff feel a sense of purpose in their work by joining our mission of helping people help themselves by providing resources and supports to our Southeast Texas community.”

Spindletop Center will be adhering to Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines at the career fair to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

All attendees are required to wear a mask and are asked to maintain social distancing practices. Attendees will have their temperature taken upon arrival, and hand sanitizer will be available for use.

For more information about the career fair, contact Kelly Williams, public relations and marketing administrator, at 409-839-1046 or Kelly.Williams@stctr.org.

Spindletop Center is a non-profit healthcare organization specializing in behavioral healthcare, programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and substance use services for each stage of life. The Center serves more than 10,000 people annually throughout Jefferson, Hardin, Orange and Chambers counties and has campuses in Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange and Silsbee.