Robert Leslie Bodin Sr., 84, of Nederland, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont.

He was born on March 14, 1937, in Port Arthur, to Leslie May Williams Bodin and George Joseph Bodin.

Robert served in the Army Reserve for seven years.

Soon after that, he started his own company called Jiffy Window Cleaning, now known as Southeast Texas Building

Service, Inc.

He loved spending time with his family and going on vacation with his loved ones.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Bodin, of Nederland; children, Cheryl Allbritton and her husband, Gene; Dana Blackwell and her husband, Brian; and Robert Bodin, Jr. and his wife, Brenda, all of Nederland; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Martha Davis.

He is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date with family and close friends.

A committal will be held at Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.