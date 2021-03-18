March 19, 2021

The view this week inside the Museum of the Gulf Coast. (Chris Moore/The News)

PHOTO — Museum of the Gulf Coast ready for indoor, outdoor fun this Saturday

By PA News

Published 12:10 am Thursday, March 18, 2021

The amateur art gallery is on display at the Museum of the Gulf Coast.

Winners in all age categories will be selected during the Family Fun Day Saturday at the museum.

The theme of the artwork is Memories: Old, new, real and imagined.

Read more about the family fun planned at https://www.panews.com/2021/03/17/new-additions-outdoor-fun-planned-for-museums-free-family-fun-day/

