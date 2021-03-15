Texas gas prices rise nearly 10 cents in a week. How high are they going to jump?

As Americans turn optimistic on COVID-19 pandemic recovery, there has been insatiable demand for gasoline, which continues to recover far faster than oil production.

“According to GasBuddy data, last week’s gasoline demand was just 1 percent below the pre-pandemic level, an extremely bullish factor likely to continue driving gas and oil prices up in the short term,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Texas gas prices have risen 9.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.61/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Gas prices in Texas are 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 63.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The recovery in the last few weeks has been astounding — both the speed and overall volume increases we’ve seen in our data lend credibility to the recovery, and perhaps will lead to continued price increases due to the continued imbalance between supply and demand,” De Haan said.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.99/g today while the most expensive is $3.49/g, a difference of $1.50/g.

“It’s no longer a question of if we’ll see gasoline demand return to near normal this year but when, and will oil producers rise to the occasion and be able to quickly ramp up output, or are we going to see the highest summer prices since 2014 until they jump into action?” De Haan said.

“Only time will tell, but it’s looking like things are heating up far more than expected since the start of the year.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g today.

The national average is up 33.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 64.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $2.85/g, up 11.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.74/g.

• San Antonio – $2.52/g, up 9.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.42/g.

• Austin – $2.54/g, up 7.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.46/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

March 15, 2020: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

March 15, 2019: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

March 15, 2018: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

March 15, 2017: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

March 15, 2016: $1.79/g (U.S. Average: $1.94/g)

March 15, 2015: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

March 15, 2014: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

March 15, 2013: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

March 15, 2012: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

March 15, 2011: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)