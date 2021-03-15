Port Arthur man shot, his truck stolen during Monday morning assault

A local man trying to get to work this morning was shot and had has his truck stolen, according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

Lt. Terry Chance said the violence began at approximately 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Chevy Chase Lane.

Responding to a 911 call, police found “an approximately 40 year old” man with at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth in Beaumont by EMS for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries, Chance said.

The victim told people he went outside to go to work and was confronted by two assailants, neither of which he recognized.

The assailants took the victim’s keys from him at gunpoint, then shot him.

The victim’s pickup was stolen, and officers located it a short time later unoccupied.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, no suspects had been arrested.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available.