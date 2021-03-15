PAPD releases suspect video & Port Arthur shooting victim shares scary details of Monday assault

Jason Portie stepped out of his home this week in the 3800 block of Chevy Chase Lane and locked the door, his truck already running from remote start.

It seemed like a typical Monday morning in Port Arthur; but as soon as he stepped on the sidewalk, a man pointing a gun came rushing at him. The man pushed him to the ground and pinned him down while asking for money.

“He checked my pockets, took my phone, got my backpack that I bring to work,” Portie said late Monday morning after having been released from CHRISTUS Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth in Beaumont.

A second person was in Portie’s truck at this time. Before the robbers fled in his truck, the passenger moved out onto a step and fired four shots over the vehicle with one bullet hitting Portie in the arm.

Because it was so early in the morning, his family was asleep; but he was able to get his wife to come to the door, and they called 911.

The suspects were both male and wearing hoodies. The one with the gun was wearing a mask, Portie said. The other man had a dark complexion and was in his late 20s to early 30s, about 6-feet, 1-inch or 6-feet, 2-inches and 180 pounds.

The bullet that struck Portie went through his arm and struck his home.

“It went through and through, but it didn’t hit the bone. It barely missed the main artery in my arm,” he said, adding he will not require surgery.

The stolen truck was located a short time later at Stonegate Manor Apartments.

On Monday afternoon, Port Arthur Police released a half-minute video to the public, asking for the community’s help in identifying suspects.

Chevy Chase Lane is located in the Stonegate area of the city and does not often have this type of crime.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said no arrests have been made and detectives are following up on leads. A motive for the shooting was not released.

Those with information about the assault can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS. You won’t be asked your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.