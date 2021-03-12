Nederland ISD principal Erica Gauthier to be recognized at statewide awards reception

NEDERLAND — Local educator Erica Gauthier is being recognized at a statewide awards reception this summer.

The Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recently named the Central Middle School principal as TEPSANs of the Year.

Members from the 20 TEPSA Regions across the state annually honor a colleague for outstanding service to the association.

Award recipients demonstrate commitment to advancing the principalship and the association, as well as serving as a voice for Texas students.

Gauthier is representing Region 5 and will be recognized at the TEPSA Awards Reception in June.

“We’re in awe of these leaders,” TEPSA Executive Director Harley Eckhart said. “They’re working harder than ever to serve their students and staff, yet they continue to support and advocate for educators in their region. We’re honored to recognize their tremendous work and servant leadership.”

Dr. Stuart Kieschnick, Superintendent of the Nederland Independent School District, said Gauthier serves as a voice for her students and other students across the state through her service to the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association.

“We are fortunate to have her talents in Nederland ISD and expect big things from her in the future,” Kieschnick said.

The TEPSA hallmark is educational leaders learning with and from each other. The association has served Texas PK-8 school leaders since 1917.

Member owned and member governed, TEPSA has more than 5,900 members who direct the activities of more than 3 million PK-8 schoolchildren.

Learn more at www.tepsa.org.