Lamar State College-PA sets rules for face coverings, social distancing

Lamar State College Port Arthur will continue to require face coverings and social distancing on campus even as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a repeal of many of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions this week.

Abbott announced that as of March 10, the state will be “open 100%” with state mandates regarding face masks and other COVID-19 safeguards being lifted.

However, administrators at LSCPA are opting to follow current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines which call for continued diligence in the face of coronavirus.

“In spite of the governor’s pronouncement that COVID-19 is no longer a danger to the citizens of Texas, Lamar State College Port Arthur will join the state’s nearly 5 million public education students in maintaining a proactive approach to preventing the spread of coronavirus,” LSCPA President Dr. Betty Reynard said.

“The safety of our students and our employees is first and foremost in our decisions. We would rather take the ‘better safe than sorry’ approach to keeping everyone healthy when they are on our campus.”

The requirements for face coverings and social distancing at LSCPA will continue until further notice and includes all campus buildings and college-related events.

With more and more people vaccinated for COVID-19, Lamar State College Port Arthur is looking forward to safely reopening its campus to full face-to-face interaction starting this summer and fall semesters.