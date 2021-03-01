NEWS TO KNOW: Interstate 10 will be down a lane Monday night in Beaumont
The Texas Department of Transportation announced an Interstate 10 lane closure that starts Monday night.
The inside lane of I-10 eastbound from Boyt Road to Walden Road will be closed.
The closure begins at 8 p.m. Monday and is scheduled to last through 5 a.m. Tuesday.
The closure is due to scheduled construction.
Motorists are told to expect possible delays.
