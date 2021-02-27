February 27, 2021

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 15-21:

By PA News

Published 12:11 am Saturday, February 27, 2021

Port Neches Police arrested the following individual from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21:

  • Jason Anderson, 19, traffic offense and possession of drug paraphernalia

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21:

Feb. 15

  • An assault was reported in the 300 block of Avenue E.
  • An assault was reported in the 200 block of Sycamore.

Feb. 16

  • No reports.

Feb. 17

  • No reports.

Feb. 18

  • Forgery was reported in the 2900 block of Nall.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Summit Drive.

Feb. 19

  • No reports.

Feb. 20

  • No reports.

Feb. 21

  • A person was arrested for a traffic offense and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2400 block of Merriman
