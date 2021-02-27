Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 15-21:
Port Neches Police arrested the following individual from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21:
- Jason Anderson, 19, traffic offense and possession of drug paraphernalia
Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21:
Feb. 15
- An assault was reported in the 300 block of Avenue E.
- An assault was reported in the 200 block of Sycamore.
Feb. 16
- No reports.
Feb. 17
- No reports.
Feb. 18
- Forgery was reported in the 2900 block of Nall.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Summit Drive.
Feb. 19
- No reports.
Feb. 20
- No reports.
Feb. 21
- A person was arrested for a traffic offense and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2400 block of Merriman
