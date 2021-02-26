Sempra Energy announces $1 million in funding to bolster Texas community efforts

Sempra Energy announced Friday that the Sempra Energy Foundation is pledging $1 million to assist communities in Texas recovering from the unprecedented winter storm that blanketed the state.

This builds on a $250,000 donation by Sempra Energy for food relief in Houston and Southeast Texas and will bolster a $1 million donation by Oncor Electric Delivery Company, of which Sempra Energy is a majority owner, to community organizations within its service territory.

“As Texans across the state continue to navigate the effects of the recent winter storm, we are in close contact with community leaders to address some of their most immediate and critical needs,” said Lisa Alexander, senior vice president of corporate affairs for Sempra Energy and board chair of the Sempra Energy Foundation.

“At Sempra Energy and the Sempra Energy Foundation, we are committed to the communities where we operate and are proud to support organizations that are working diligently to provide relief to our community members.”

Together, the funds will help speed the distribution of much-needed resources, such as food, water and repairs for those who have been greatly affected by the severe weather and its ensuing impacts.

Sempra Energy has already funded a combined $250,000 to the Greater Houston Food Bank, Greater Port Arthur Food Bank and Southeast Texas Food Bank, while the Sempra Energy Foundation is engaging with community partners in Texas to help identify additional areas of need for funds distribution.

“Beyond Oncor’s previously announced commitment of $1 million to help those affected by the recent severe winter storms, this additional support from the Sempra Energy Foundation will further enable communities within our service area to lean on local organizations for assistance as they look to recover in the aftermath of this devastating winter freeze,” said Debbie Dennis, chief customer officer and senior vice president for Oncor.

“Oncor has a long-standing commitment of working to help our communities thrive in the face of many challenges and this moment is especially significant given all that our region has faced in the last year. We appreciate the Sempra Energy Foundation stepping forward with even more support.”

Since 2018, Sempra Energy and the Sempra Energy Foundation have committed nearly $4 million to nonprofit organizations providing services throughout Texas.