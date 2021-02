Ronald Calvin Spooner was born April 1st, 1930, and found his Sunset February 14th, 2021.

A Public Viewing is set February 27th, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at St. First Sixth street Baptist Church, 548 Abe Lincoln Ave. in Port Arthur, TX.

Final arrangements are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.