Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 8-14
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14:
- Jason Montalvo, 40, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
- John Logan, 44, evading arrest/detention with vehicle
- Max Morell, 34, Nederland warrants
- Jennifer Hedricks, 34, warrant other agency/fail to identify
- Tiffanee Gant, 32, Nederland warrants
- Charles Moses, 29, warrant other agency
- Hector Crisanty, 25, warrant other agency
- Ashley Lowe, 37, warrant other agency
- Luis Escalera, 37, warrant other agency
- Logan Laurents, 28, warrant other agency
- Zechariah Atterberry, 30, warrant other agency/possession of a controlled substance
- Ruth Steward, 33, Nederland warrants
- Cody Gregory, 29, terroristic threat of family/household-family violence
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14:
Feb. 8
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1100 block of North 27th Street.
- Aggravated robbery was reported in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Recovered stolen property was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants, another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South Sixth Street.
- A person was arrested for evading arrest/detention using a vehicle in the 1400 block of North 27th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1400 block of North 27th Street.
Feb. 9
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 1300 block of Marshall.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 600 block of South 18th Street.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue E.
- A sexual assault was reported in the 900 block of North 22nd Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Terroristic threat of family/household -family violence was reported in the 800 block of Boston.
- A death was reported in the 1800 block of North 28th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and failure to identify in the 2100 block of Helena.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of Gary.
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 4800 block of FM 365.
Feb. 10
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of Gage.
- An officer received information in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A death was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue M.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue E.
- Assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1600 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 8600 block of Ninth Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Avenue F.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of Avenue H.
Feb. 11
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Theft was reported in the 1900 block of North US. 69.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A runaway was reported in the 2900 block of Canal.
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of Gary.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 4100 block of Dowlen.
Feb. 12
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and possession of a controlled substance in the 500 block of North 19th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue L.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 300 block of Hardy.
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of South 1 ½ Street.
- Forgery was reported in the 1100 block of Chicago.
- A death was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue L.
Feb. 13
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 3200 block of Seattle.
- A person was arrested for terroristic threat of family/ household -family violence in the 500 block of South 28th Street.
Feb. 14
- Assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation and criminal mischief in the 3400 block of Nashville.
