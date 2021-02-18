Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 8-14
Port Neches Police officers arrested the following individuals from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14:
- Brandy Mayfield, 47, driving while intoxicated
- Brent Haynes, 38, assault
- Peter Coleman, 23, criminal mischief
Port Neches Police officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14:
Feb. 8
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3100 block of Sandalwood.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2500 block of Magnolia.
- A person was arrested for assault in the 1600 block of Heisler.
Feb. 9
- No reports.
Feb. 10
- Telephone harassment was reported in the 1900 block of Effie Circle.
Feb. 11
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Nall.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Eveningview Lane.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2800 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
- An assault was reported in the 6000 block of FM 366.
Feb. 12
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2600 block of Eighth Street.
Feb. 13
- Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Montrose.
- Criminal mischief and criminal trespassing was reported in the 1000 block of Montgomery.
- An officer investigated three reports of burglary of a vehicle in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 2200 block of First Street.
Feb. 14
- No reports.
