Groves residents asked to boil water following winter weather impacts

GROVES — The City of Groves is under a boil water notice at this time, the city announced just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

This means residents are asked to boil their water before drinking.

“We ask that you do not drip your pipes this evening,” a City of Groves statement read. “You can turn off your water at the meter and drain your pipes to prevent freezing. If you need assistance with turning off your meter, please contact the City Water Plant at 960-5718.

“Please continue to conserve electricity by unplugging unused appliances, electrical devises and nonessential lighting. Entergy is still experiencing difficulties with their system.”

Citizens of Groves are asked to assist in the conservation of utilities to help make it through the next few days of this “unprecedented weather event.”