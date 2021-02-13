BLOOMS WANTED: Lovers staying with traditional flowers for Valentine’s Day

Bouquets of flowers and Valentine’s Day go hand-in-hand for some, and it seems this year is no different.

Lori Coole, manager at Sylvia’s Florist in Groves, said customers have stayed with traditional, red, white and pink.

This year there just hasn’t been a lot of untraditional orders, in fact she couldn’t think of any.

“You find when you have, like with COVID, people stay with the traditional colors,” Coole said. “Like with Christmas, instead of hot pink and purples and those types of colors, they (customers) stayed with red, white and green.”

The traditional comforts and is familiar, she said.

Business is steady

“A lot of people have faced layoffs and other things and we kind of go with the flow,” she said.

Caroline Harris of Harris Florist in Nederland said they have been taking and filling orders since Wednesday as Valentine’s Day is on a Sunday this year.

They haven’t slowed down at the Nederland business, even with COVID. Sadly, they have also seen more funeral orders.

With all of the Valentine’s orders comes the need for delivery persons, and for the third year, the Aurora-Golden Triangle Sertoma ladies were there to help.

It’s a win-win situation all around, Jodie Wood and Louise Colletti said.

They are paid to deliver the flowers and in turn the money goes to Sertoma Scholarships.

According to Teleflora.com, red roses are the top flower for the day of love, though there are more than 150 varieties of roses.