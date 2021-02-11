February 11, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 1-7

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Thursday, February 11, 2021

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7:

  • Twalesha Brown, 39, driving while intoxicated
  • Bryan Moore, 21, warrant other agency
  • Corey Hillman, 35, public intoxication/resisting arrest
  • John Brooks, 42, Nederland warrants
  • Xavier Mitchell, 26, warrant other agency
  • Matthew Hull, 37, warrant other agency
  • Phillip Sterling, 35, warrant other agency, Nederland warrants, possession of a controlled substance

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7:

Feb. 1

  • Electronic transmission of certain visual material depicting a minor was reported in the 400 block of South Second Street.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of South Third Street.

Feb. 2

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of South Fifth Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of North Sixth Street.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 2000 block of Helena.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of North Sixth Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of South Third Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1800 block of FM 365.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3300 block of Terrace.
  • An officer received information in the 2400 block of Vernon.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of North 18th Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3000 block of FM 365.

Feb. 3

  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 200 block of South Fifth Street.
  • Found property and recovered stolen property was reported in the 1100 block of North 17th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Terroristic threat was reported in the 2300 block of Knickerbocker.
  • An officer assisted another agency in the 1100 block of I-10, Beaumont.

Feb. 4

  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
  • An officer received information in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested for another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Avenue H.

Feb. 5

  • Found property was reported in the 300 block of North Sixth Street.
  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
  • Assault by threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue E.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 300 block of Atlanta.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 900 block of North 22 Street.

Feb. 6

  • A runaway was reported in the 900 block of Mimosa.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2800 block of Avenue D.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of North 20th Street.

Feb. 7

  • Terroristic threat of family / household -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 37th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 400 block of South Ninth Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant, Nederland warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
