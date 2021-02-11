Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 3-9
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9:
Feb. 3
- Michael Curtis, 51, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of East Parkway.
- John Suddath, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
- Paul Parris, 49, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.
- Paige Sidney, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 6800 block of Gulfway.
- An assault was reported in the 4700 block of Gulf.
- Identity theft was reported in the 2700 block of Royal Avenue.
Feb. 4
- Royal Iles, 35, was arrested for evading arrest/detention using a vehicle or watercraft in the 5700 block of Monroe.
Feb. 5
- Dylan Barton, 28, was arrested for assault causes bodily injury in the 4900 block of Belaire.
- Cory Lunceford, 34, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6400 block of Val.
- A theft was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
Feb. 6
- Misty Brown, 37, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 3100 block of Taft.
- Amber Freeman, 36, was arrested for criminal mischief in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Tyler Jackson, 20, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4400 block of Gulf.
Feb. 7
- Daniel Ayala-Cardenas, 25, for driving while intoxicated in the 5000 block of 25th Street.
- Melissa Hicks, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5400 block of Baird.
- A dog bite was reported in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.
Feb. 8
- Ryan Utphall, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of Main.
- James Mccauley, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of 25th Street.
- Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 5100 block of Doyle Avenue.
Feb. 9
- A theft was reported in the 6500 block of Terrell.
- A theft was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 3500 block of Main Avenue.
You Might Like
BRIEF: Port Neches offices closed Monday
PORT NECHES — The City of Port Neches said all city offices will be closed Monday (Feb. 15) for President’s... read more