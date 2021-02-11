Assrie “Azarie” Brydson Dupree, 80, of Port Arthur, died Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Memorial Herman Southwest Hospital, Houston.

She was born June 19, 1940, in Somerville, Texas, to the late Ora Benson and Mr. Loyce Brydson.

Azarie made Port Arthur her home in her early pre-teen years. She graduated in the class of 1960 from Abe Lincoln High School.

She was a faithful member of First Sixth Street Baptist Church, Port Arthur.

Azarie devoted her life to her children, family, friends, church, and community.

A gathering of Ms. Dupree’s family and friends will begin at 9:30 a.m., with her funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021, at First Sixth Street Baptist Church, 548 Lincoln Avenue, Port Arthur.

Her interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Port Neches, under the direction of Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.